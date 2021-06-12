La Liga react to Christian Eriksen incident in Denmark v Finland

La Liga clubs and players have reacted unanimously in their show of support for Denmark international Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen required CPR on the pitch after collapsing just before half time in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen.

Medical staff rushed to the scene at Parken Stadium as Denmark players formed a wall surrounding him during the incident.

The Danish FA confirmed the former Tottenham midfielder regained consciousness after initial on pitch treatment before being taken to hospital for further tests.

After his condition was updated to stable, the Danes opted to complete the full 90 minutes in the Danish capital with Finland winning 1-0.

Football came together to offer messages of heartfelt support to the 29-year-old with some of Spain’s leading lights joining the combined voices of support.

Stay strong, Eriksen 🙏 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 12, 2021

Toda nuestra fuerza y apoyo, @ChrisEriksen8. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 12, 2021

Todo nuestro ánimo y nuestra fuerza para @ChrisEriksen8 — ❤️🤍🏆 CAMPEONES 🏆❤️🤍 (@Atleti) June 12, 2021

Eriksen 🙏🙏 — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) June 12, 2021

Denmark are yet to confirm the next stage of Eriksen’s recovery but he is unlikely to feature again in Euro 2020 with Kasper Hjulmand’s side set to face Belgium and Russia.

Images via Getty Images