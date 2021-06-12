Kylian Mbappe gives hope to Real Madrid

Real Madrid had given up on their chances of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer; it seemed that the French club had no intention of allowing their prized asset leave. Things happen quickly in football, however, and now it seems plausible that Mbappe could be open to pursuing the move.

“I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every opportunity to make a good decision for me,” he said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Right now I’m in a place that I like and in which I feel good. But is this the best place to be? I still don’t know the answer.”

Such a statement indicates Mbappe isn’t completely convinced that Paris is the best city for him to continue progressing with his career. Madrid have flirted with Mbappe for many years, even enabling him to get a tour of Valdebebas by Zinedine Zidane when he was just 14. They’re confident they can finally consummate the relationship and that Mbappe will hold out on further contract offers from PSG.

PSG, backed by Qatari owners, are clear in their desire that Mbappe goes to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a PSG player; they’re so determined that they’ve said he won’t be leaving this summer or in the summer of 2022. Madrid are attentive to the situation, and are watching everything that happens closely. It could be a long summer yet.