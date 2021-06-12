Clement Lenglet back Antoine Griezmann over Barcelona revival

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has come out in support of teammate Antoine Griezmann following an indifferent end to 2020/21.

The pair are expected to play a key role in Didier Deschamps‘ France side at Euro 2020 as Les Bleus chase a world and European double this summer.

However, Griezmann does not go into the tournament in the best form, despite scoring 13 league goals for Ronald Koeman‘s side.

Griezmann’s goal scoring numbers have dropped following his 2019 move from Atletico Madrid, with respective La Liga figures of nine and 13 coming in as his lowest since 2012.

But despite coming in for increased scrutiny at the Camp Nou, Lenglet is confident the 30-year-old can get back to his best in 2021.

“He is a very important player for Barca, who made us change games on the right wing, especially in the Copa del Rey”, he told an interview with L’Equipe, as reported via Marca.

“He has the label of the best player in the world and the standards are very high for him.

“He has not always been judged reasonably.”

Griezmann still has three years left on his current contract in Catalonia, however, the arrival of Sergio Aguero, and a potential move for Memphis Depay, he will come under pressure in Koeman’s eyes.