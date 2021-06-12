Cesc Fabregas says the Premier League is the most complete and demanding league in the world

Former Barcelona and La Roja midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said that the most complete and demanding league in the world is the Premier League. Fabregas, who’s currently playing in France with Monaco, revealed his opinion in a Twitter Q&A session. “The most complete league in the world and the most demanding is the Premier League,” he said.

Now 34, Fabregas came through the youth system at La Masia after beginning his career with local Catalan side Mataro. He left Barcelona in 2003 at the age of just 16, however, to join Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in the Premier League. He spent the next eight years of his career there before returning to Camp Nou to rejoin Barcelona in 2011.

Fabregas won La Liga with Barcelona in 2013 and left for Chelsea the year after, spending the next five years of his career in London during which time he won the Premier League title that eluded him at Arsenal on two occasions, in both 2015 and 2017. He joined Monaco in 2019. With Spain, his international career stretched a decade; from 2006 to 2016. With his country he won Euro 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2010 World Cup.