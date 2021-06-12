Barcelona preparing creative operation including Emerson and Achraf Hakimi to sign Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is no longer negotiating a new contract with Inter; his current deal runs until 2023, and it was the ambition of the Scudetto champions to extend it, but Lautaro’s ambition is otherwise according to Diario Sport.

This is where Barcelona come in to the picture; the Blaugrana are interested in potentially doing a creative deal to bring the Argentine marksman to Camp Nou.

Emerson could be important. Barcelona signed the Brazilian right-back from Real Betis this summer, as part of the deal they struck with Betis when they signed Emerson. Inter are interested in Emerson, however, and his agent has travelled to Italy to open discussions with them.

Achraf Hakimi could also be key. Inter signed him from Real Madrid last summer for €40m, but Paris Saint-Germain are interested in bringing him to Paris and Chelsea want him in London. Should he go, and it’s plausible given Inter’s financial situation, Inter would most likely move for Emerson to replace him.

Should this deal happen, it could facilitate Barcelona’s desire for Lautaro; Joan Laporta wants a big-name forward this summer, but lacks the funds to achieve it in the traditional way. A part-trade may be needed.