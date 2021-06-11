La Liga News

Toni Kroos speaks on Sergio Ramos’ future: “He’s a great teammate and the best captain I’ve had in my career”

Toni Kroos will lead a Germany team not entirely fancied into Euro 2020 this summer, with the Mannschaft not living a strong moment by their standards. Kroos, still a superb footballer, will be hoping to deliver, however, and live up to the standard he sets for himself with Real Madrid and his country.

Kroos was clearly enthused speaking about the challenge Germany face on Friday afternoon, with a tough group of France, Portugal and Hungary in front of them; the playmaker isn’t one to shirk from a challenge.

Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid

He also spoke about the future of Sergio Ramos, his teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu since he joined Madrid in the summer of 2014. Ramos’ contract was left out of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad and his contract at Madrid expires this month; his future is very much up in the air, looking more likely to be away from the Spanish capital than in it.

Sergio Ramos

“We don’t have to talk about Sergio and the importance he has for our team, over the last few days until today,” Kroos said in comments carried by Diario AS, highlighting how his importance almost goes without saying.

“I don’t know how things are with the club, but it seems that he has 20 days left on his contract. He’s a top teammate, and I’ve really enjoyed the years I’ve played with him. I hope there are many more [to come], but there’s nothing I can do about it. He’s a great teammate and the best captain I’ve had in my career.”

