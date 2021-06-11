Spanish football morning headlines: Thiago on Euro 2020, Llorente’s value explodes, Koeman key to Memphis pursuit

Spanish football headlines from June 11th

Thiago: “We’ve learned to live with the virus”

Nobody has to explain to Thiago how serious covid-19 is. The virus struck him back in October, and by no means lightly. Now, however, the Spaniard of Brazilian heritage is learning to live with it, preparing to help La Roja fight for Euro 2020 and explaining to Marca the dynamics of the squad and their readiness to finally get underway.

Marcos Llorente second only to Frenkie de Jong as La Liga’s most valuable player

Marcos Llorente has exploded this past season. We all saw his remarkable turn at Anfield in the Champions League, but it was Llorente’s sustained excellence across Atletico Madrid’s victorious La Liga campaign that’s taken his reputation to the next level. Now, according to Transfermarkt and Diario AS, he’s the Spanish footballer with the highest market value, at €80m, second only to Frenkie de Jong in La Liga.

Ronald Koeman, key to Barcelona’s pursuit of Memphis Depay

Barcelona have already locked down Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Emerson, but two other signings they’d lined up are in danger. One, Gini Wijnaldum, is gone, having chosen Paris Saint-Germain over Barcelona. Memphis Depay, the other, is up in the air; PSG are also interested in the Dutchman, as are Juventus and Inter. Juventus, specifically, are said to have sent Memphis a superior economic offer. Mundo Deportivo, however, reckon that the presence of Ronald Koeman could be the decisive factor in Barcelona’s pursuit.

