Spanish football evening headlines: Pique backs Haaland for Barcelona move, Marseille linked with Coutinho and Everton target Pellegrini as Ancelotti replacement

Spanish football evening headlines from June 11th

Gerard Pique back Erling Haaland for Barcelona move

Barcelona star Gerard Pique offered a straightforward response on the possibility of Erling Haaland heading for the Camp Nou.

Despite the Bundesliga giants quoting a rumoured €180m asking price, the former Spanish international believes La Blaugrana should make a move for the 20-year-old goal machine.

Pique also claimed he will retire from football if there is no place for him at Barcelona next season.

Marseille linked with Philippe Coutinho swoop

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be offered a route out of the club this summer by Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

Coutinho has two years remaining on his contract with La Blaugrana, but given their willingness to sell him, Jorge Sampaoli could negotiate a lower price of around €35m.

Everton tracking Manuel Pellegrini as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Premier League side Everton have reportedly added Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini to their managerial shortlist.

The Chilean led Real Betis back into the Europa League on his first season back in Spain in 2020/21 and he is under contract until 2023 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

