Spain boss Luis Enrique faces striker dilemma ahead of Euro 2020 kick off

Spain boss Luis Enrique will face a major choice over who to start as La Roja’s No.9 at Euro 2020.

Enrique’s plans for the tournament have been hit by a Covid-19 scare within the squad after Barcelona star Sergio Busquets was forced into self isolation after testing positive for the virus.

However, after securing a squad-wide vaccination programme ahead of the competition, Enrique can now focus his attention towards on-field matters.

La Roja stormed their way to qualification and Enrique appears to be certain on the bulk of his starting XI for their Group E opener against Sweden on June 14 in Seville.

But, the former Barcelona coach is facing a quandary over who to start as his first choice striker with Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno and Ferran Torres the main names in the running.

ALVARO MORATA

Morata forced his way back into Enrique’s plans at the start of 2021 on the back of 11 league goals on loan at Juventus in 2020/21.

He started all three of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers and scored in the 1-1 draw with Greece in March.

The 28-year-old is the most established option available to Enrique and that is reflected by his place as favourite to win the Golden Boot within the Euro 2020 odds market.

GERARD MORENO

Villarreal frontman Moreno is the form choice for Enrique after bagging 23 La Liga goals and leading the Yellow Submarine to a Europa League title.

He scored off the bench against Kosovo in March and his domestic form will give Enrique a major decision to make.

However, despite his impressive showing with Unai Emery’s side in the last 12 months, Enrique looks more likely to give Morata the edge over him, after starting the latter in their 0-0 warm up friendly draw with Portugal.

FERRAN TORRES

Torres joins up with the Spain squad on the back of winning the Premier League in his first season at Manchester City.

He netted 13 goals in all competitions during his debut season with Pep Guardiola’s side and buried a hat trick in Spain’s 6-0 UEFA Nations League win over Germany at the end of 2020.

That form has opened the door for a starring role for him this summer, with reports from the Daily Mirror tipping the 21-year-old as Spain’s key man in the coming weeks.

His position as a roaming forward at City gives Enrique the option to play him as a ‘false No.9’ and allows more midfield talent into the team up alongside the former Valencia man.