Real Betis complete Rui Silva free transfer swoop

La Liga side Real Betis have continued their early summer transfer dealings with a free transfer move for Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Silva opted to leave Granada at the end of 2020/21, after five seasons with the Andalucians, including top-flight promotion in 2019, despite being offered a contract extension.

The 27-year-old has now signed a five-year contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin to join boss Manuel Pellegrini.

📣 OFICIAL | Rui Silva, nuevo jugador del #RealBetis 👋😁 ¡Bienvenido a Heliópolis! 🆒💚 pic.twitter.com/tAIOYcxeXR — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) June 11, 2021

Los Verdiblancos secured a place in the 2021/22 Europa League at the back end of last season and Pellegrini wants to reinforce his squad options.

Barcelona defender Juan Miranda has already joined on a permanent deal following his loan spell at the club last season.

However, with Emerson heading in the opposite direction, as part of the Real Betis’ co-ownership deal with the Catalans, Pellegrini has brought in a new right back.

Senegalese international Youssouf Sabaly has joined on a free transfer following his own release from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.