Marseille linked with shock Philippe Coutinho move

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be offered a route out of the club this summer by Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

The Brazilian international has struggled to show his best form in Catalonia with a mixed three and a half seasons at the Camp Nou.

His future was thrown into further doubt at the start of 2020/21, following his return from a loan spell with Bayern Munich, with talk of a Premier League return beginning to increase.

However, a serious knee injury cut short his 2020/21 campaign, and he remains surplus to requirements at the club.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Marseille head coach Jorge Sampaoli is keen to take advantage of the situation by making a bold move.

Coutinho still has two years remaining on his contract with La Blaugrana, but given their willingness to sell him, Sampaoli could negotiate a much lower price.

Premier League sides were quoted around €50m last summer but Barcelona could now accept in the region of €35m.