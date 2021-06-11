La Roja News

La Roja vaccinated by the Armed Forces at Las Rozas this morning

La Roja were vaccinated this morning at Las Rozas by the Armed Forces according to a statement from the Spanish Football Federation. The players of the Spanish national team either received or completed their vaccination against covid-19, depending on their personal situation and whether they’ve received a dose yet or not.

A dozen health professionals, supported by a dozen uniformed officers, travelled to Las Rozas to administer the doses. The vaccination was fast-tracked in collaboration between the Spanish Football Federation and the Ministry for Health after Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente, two first-teamers, returned positive PCR tests this week, throwing La Roja’s preparations for Euro 2020 into chaos.

Gerard Moreno

Spain drew 0-0 with Portugal in a friendly at the Wanda Metropolitano last weekend, and were supposed to play Lithuania at Butarque in their final warm-up game only for Busquets’ positive to throw a spanner in the works. An U21 team was fielded instead, and managed to win 4-0. La Roja open their Euro 2020 campaign this Monday evening down in Seville, against Sweden at La Cartuja.

Posted by

Tags La Roja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.