Gerard Pique: I would love to see Erling Haaland at Barcelona

Barcelona star Gerard Pique offered a straightforward response on the possibility of Erling Haaland heading for the Camp Nou.

Norwegian star Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2021/22 season with La Blaugrana one of the clubs rumoured to be tracking him.

However, with Dortmund sticking to their €180m asking price, Ronald Koeman‘s side had looked to have been priced out of the market.

But, former Spanish international Pique believes the club should make a move for the 20-year-old goal machine.

“I have no idea on this, but I wish he would come. There are great players who are already with us, but it’s a decision the club has to make”, he told an interview with Marca.

Pique also spoke about speculation surrounding his own future at the club after an injury disrupted end to 2020/21.

The 34-year-old is under contract in Catalonia for another three seasons but there have been questions marks over whether he would see out his contract.

Pique reacted in typically robust fashion by claiming he would not question the manager’s decision on his role.

“The day I stop playing for Barcelona, ​​I will leave football, I will never go to another team.

“If Koeman tells me he does want me, then it is over.

“I am only passionate about playing for Barca, now I would not have the motivation to pull on another shirt.”