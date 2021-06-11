Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong has no inside track on Memphis Depay move

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong has claimed he has no influence on encouraging Netherlands teammate Memphis Depay to join the club this summer.

The pair have linked up for international duty in recent weeks, as part of the La Oranje squad for Euro 2020, with Depay’s club future still undecided.

Barcelona are rumoured to be in advanced talks with Depay, following his exit from Lyon, but no deal has been confirmed.

Ronald Koeman has already completed free transfer moves for ex Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia but he was edged out by Paris Saint-Germain in talks with Gini Wijnaldum.

However, despite working closely with Depay this summer, De Jong has insisted he will have no impact on his final choice.

“We talk, but in the end it is he who has to make the decision. We will see what happen”, as per reports from Marca.

Barcelona remain as favourites to complete a move for the former Manchester United winger but a positive showing for the Dutch at Euro 2020 could see competition increase for his signature.