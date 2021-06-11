Barcelona rising star Konrad de la Fuente to be loaned out in 2021/22

Barcelona are set to send highly rated midfielder Konrad de la Fuente out on loan next season.

Ronald Koeman handed the United States international a first team debut last season with cameo appearances in the Copa del Rey and Champions League in 2020/21.

However, despite being tipped for a big future at the club, Koeman does not yet see a first team role for him and wants to give him an opportunity at senior level.

According to reports from Marca, the Dutch coach has now decided he will benefit more from a loan spell in the next 12 months than remaining in Catalonia.

The report states Koeman has already met with 19-year-old’s representatives to discuss the move with offers on the table from England, Germany and France.

Despite the potential for a loan exit, Koeman is unlikely to sanction a purchase clause into any deal, with de la Fuente set to form part of his long term plan at the Camp Nou.