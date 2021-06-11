Aleksander Ceferin warns Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus: “Justice is sometimes slow, but it always comes”

Aleksander Ceferin has warned Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus that while UEFA’s investigation into their attempt at a breakaway Super League has stalled, it’s far from done. “Justice is sometimes slow, but it always comes,” he said according to Football Italia.

The disciplinary commission suspended its proceedings against the clubs due to legal action taken in a Madrid court, meaning that the three rebel clubs will be able to take part in next season’s Champions League.

#Ceferin sulla #Superlega: "La giustizia a volte è lenta, ma arriva sempre. I tre club sembrano come quei bambini che saltano la scuola per un po', e quando non sono invitati alle feste cercano di entrare con la polizia"

12 of Europe’s leading clubs were part of the breakaway, with Atletico Madrid, Milan, Inter, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all involved alongside the aforementioned three. It’s been Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus, however, who’ve stood firm against UEFA.

The three, led by Andrea Agnelli, Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta, have argued that the structure of European football needs to change significantly if it’s to survive. They’ve accepted they’ve lost the first battle, but they’ve made it clear they’re in it for the war.

“I didn’t enter into the disciplinary case, but the way I see it, this is not a definitive spot,” Ceferin said. “First we clarify the legal things and then we go on. Sometimes I get the feeling these three clubs are like children who skip school for a while. They are not invited to a birthday party and then try to get in with the police.”