Spanish football morning headlines: Story behind Busquets’ positive, argument between Giroud and Mbappe, Neymar blocked Mbappe exit

Spanish football morning headlines for June 10th

The story of Sergio Busquets’ positive covid-19 test

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets’ positive covid-19 test earlier this week threw La Roja’s preparations for Euro 2020 into chaos. Busquets could have caught coronavirus from a close contact in his family; or not. He also could have been infected upon his arrival in Madrid; or not. The origin can’t be determined, but what can be determined, according to Marca, is that the Spanish Football Federation complied with protocol.

Argument in the French camp between Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe

France, favourites for Euro 2020, have hit a bit of a hiccup in the dressing room a day before the tournament begins. Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe, the latter the undisputed star of Didier Deschamps’ side, have had a bit of a falling out in these last few hours according to L’Equipe and Diario AS.

Neymar blocked Kylian Mbappe exit from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar respects and admires his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, so much so that he made it conditional that the French club retains their young star for him to renew his contract with the club according to Diario AS. The Brazilian extended his contract at the Parisian club until 2025 last month, but only when the club promised to keep Mbappe for this coming season.

