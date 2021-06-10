Spanish football evening headlines: Luis Enrique speaks on tumultuous week, La Roja to be vaccinated in the morning, PSG announce Wijnaldum signing

Spanish football evening headlines for June 10th

Luis Enrique speaks to the media about La Roja’s tumultuous week

Luis Enrique spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon for the first time following a tumultuous week for La Roja. The Asturian spoke, according to Marca, about the positive covid-19 tests returned by Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente and analysed Spain’s chances at Euro 2020 the day before the tournament got underway.

La Roja to be vaccinated in the morning

The Ministry for Health and the Spanish Football Federation reached an agreement on Thursday for La Roja to be vaccinated on Friday morning, at 10:00, by the Armed Forces at Las Rozas according to Diario AS. Carolina Darias, the Minister for Health, has agreed to the request made by Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, that all members of the delegation representing Spain at Euro 2020 be vaccinated; those without a dose so far by the single-dose Janssen vaccine, those who’ve already had a dose the Pfizer vaccine.

Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Gini Wijnaldum

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced the signing of Gini Wijnaldum according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch midfielder had been on the verge of going to Barcelona for much of the last few months, but was tempted at the last minute by a large contract offer and better terms from PSG. Wijnaldum’s contract runs to 2024.

