Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Gini Wijnaldum

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced the signing of Gini Wijnaldum according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch midfielder had been on the verge of going to Barcelona for much of the last few months, but was tempted at the last minute by a large contract offer and better terms from PSG. Wijnaldum’s contract runs to 2024.

Wijnaldum was released by Liverpool this summer after his contract came to an end; the Merseyside club weren’t keen to offer him anything more than the one-year extensions it’s their custom to give players over the age of 30, despite, Wijnaldum showing no sign of slowing up. Everything seemed to indicate he’d end up at Barcelona, only for PSG to steal him from beneath their Catalan noses.

Ronald Koeman coached Wijnaldum with the Dutch national team, and they have a strong relationship. But PSG, offering double the amount Barcelona were prepared to according to some sources, were too good to turn down. Wijnaldum said that he’s joining one of the best squads in Europe and is keen to demonstrate his worth.