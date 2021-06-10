Neymar blocked Kylian Mbappe exit from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar respects and admires his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, so much so that he made it conditional that the French club retains their young star for him to renew his contract with the club according to Diario AS. The Brazilian extended his contract at the Parisian club until 2025 last month, but only when the club promised to keep Mbappe for this coming season.

The news explains the conviction with with Nasser Al Khelaifi, PSG’s president, has expressed himself about Mbappe’s future at the club, clear that the young star, who’ll lead France into Euro 2020 this summer, is going nowhere despite strong interest from Real Madrid. His confidence contrasts with the more ambiguous public stance adopted by the player, with Mbappe always choosing his words carefully when discussing his future.

Almost half of the 582 goals scored by PSG since Neymar and Mbappe arrived in the summer of 2017 from Barcelona and Monaco respectively have been the result of the work of one of the two cracks, oftentimes both at the same time with one assisting and one finishing. Mbappe has scored 132 goals and provided 54 assists in Ligue Un over the last three seasons, while Neymar has contributed 87 goals and 45 assists. Both have assisted each other 18 times each.