Marcelo set to stay at Real Madrid next season and see out his contract

Marcelo will remain a Real Madrid player next season bar an unexpected turn of events according to Marca. It will be the final year of his contract, set to expire in 2022, and it’s expected the Brazilian will be able to see it out despite constant rumour of an exit.

Carlo Ancelotti, the coach who’s given Marcelo the most games in one season with 53 in 2014/15, has had a big say in the decision to retain his services. Marcelo is no longer the first-choice left-back; Ferland Mendy and, recently, Miguel Gutierrez are ahead of him in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The carioca has been an immensely important part of the success Madrid have achieved over the past decade, especially in the remarkable run of four Champions League titles in five years. Currently second captain, he could take the armband for real if Sergio Ramos, as is suspected, leaves Los Blancos after sixteen years of service this summer. Marcelo himself joined from Fluminense the year after Ramos.