La Roja to be vaccinated in the morning

The Ministry for Health and the Spanish Football Federation reached an agreement on Thursday for La Roja to be vaccinated on Friday morning, at 10:00, by the Armed Forces at Las Rozas according to Diario AS.

Carolina Darias, the Minister for Health, has agreed to the request made by Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, that all members of the delegation representing Spain at Euro 2020 be vaccinated; those without a dose so far by the single-dose Janssen vaccine, those who’ve already had a dose the Pfizer vaccine.

Janssen in Spain is not recommended for men the age of the players, so the national team’s medical services have assumed full responsibility. The Armed Forces will administer the vaccine in the same way they did to the Olympians who’ll be representing Spain at the Tokyo Olympics.

🚨 OFICIAL | Vacunación de la Selección Nacional La RFEF, agradecida y satisfecha ante la sensibilidad mostrada por el Gobierno de España. ℹ️ https://t.co/YvtdVvT5sn pic.twitter.com/oaJ4jQBMut — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 10, 2021

Friday was chosen as the day of vaccination because it was five days after Sergio Busquets’ positive covid-19 test, the thing that’s disrupted the Spanish camp so much, and two full days before La Roja’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Sweden on Monday evening. The talks to get the deal done were tense, but Rubiales got it done.