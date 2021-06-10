Argument in the French camp between Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe

France, favourites for Euro 2020, have hit a bit of a hiccup in the dressing room a day before the tournament begins. Olivier Giroud and Real Madrid’s number one target Kylian Mbappe, the latter the undisputed star of Didier Deschamps’ side, have had a bit of a falling out in these last few hours according to L’Equipe and Diario AS.

Giroud, knocked down the pecking order with the French national team due to the preferred front three becoming Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, notched a brace against Bulgaria on Tuesday to come within five of Thierry Henry’s record in the all-time French top scorers ranking. After, he threw darts at some teammates, especially Mbappe; he publicly complained that nobody had passed to him in the second half.

Mbappe wasn’t thrilled by the comments, telling teammates he was going to conduct a press conference today to respond only to be stopped dead in his tracks by Deschamps, who told him to focus on France’s opener against Germany. Giroud felt that Mbappe continuously found Benzema in the first half, but tried to win the game on his own as soon as Giroud took the Madrid forward’s place.