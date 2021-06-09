The cold war at Real Madrid over Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid news is once again dominated by the future of club captain Sergio Ramos, with Marca outlining a cold war between him and president Florentino Perez.

There are now just three weeks remaining on the talismanic defender’s contract at the club and it will officially expire on 30 June, when Ramos will become a free agent.

The report adds that Ramos is now much more open to ceding ground in the negotiation process – he is now willing to accept the club’s demands to reduce his salary by 10 percent and is also said to be open to accepting a contract of just 12 months, rather than two years or longer.

Ramos has clocked up 721 senior appearances at club level – at both Sevilla and Madrid – since his debut in 2004, scoring 104 goals in that time.

At international level too he has broken multiple records and has scored 23 goals – a remarkable total for a defender – in 180 caps for the Spanish national team, however he was not selected for this summer’s European Championships due to fitness issues.

Madrid have already confirmed the arrival of David Alaba but there are question marks over the future of Raphael Varane.