Spanish football headlines: Spain call up 11 to standby list, a cold war at Real Madrid and Pique’s gesture to Barcelona

Spanish football headlines for 9 June 2021.

Spain call up 11 extra players

Spain have called up an extra 11 players to their parallel bubble for their Euro 2020 squad amid concern more first-team stars could test positive for Covid.

The de facto Under-21 side who defeated Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday have been added to the standby list, which is now at 17 players in total – after Diego Llorente and Sergio Busquets both tested positive in the primary squad.

🚨 OFICIAL | Once jugadores de los que ayer se enfrentaron a Lituania se quedan en la burbuja paralela de la Selección. 👥 Estos futbolistas entrenarán junto a los 6 que ya están en la Ciudad del Fútbol a partir de las 11:00. ℹ️ https://t.co/qBmNTU6DYg#SomosEspaña #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Y6CVKNu8Ty — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 9, 2021

Alvaro Fernandez, Oscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Alejandro Pozo, Brahim Diaz, Martin Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado have now been added to the list.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Villarreal’s Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler of Valencia, Leeds forward Rodrigo Moreno, Celta Vigo winger Brais Mendez and West Ham’s Pablo Fornals were already in the camp.

Cold war in Madrid

Real Madrid news is once again dominated by the future of club captain Sergio Ramos, with Marca outlining a cold war between him and president Florentino Perez.

Neither party has called each other with just three weeks of the defender’s contract in the Spanish capital remaining – although it is claimed that Ramos would now accept just a year extension in contract with a 10 percent deduction.

Pique agrees to help Barca

Barcelona news has a report that defender Gerard Pique is willing to help the club by restricting his contract to ease their financial concerns.

Diario Sport carry a report from Esport3’s Onze show which states that the defender would accept new terms which would see him paid on the basis of games played rather than a fixed salary.