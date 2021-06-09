Spanish football evening headlines: UEFA boost for Real Madrid and Barcelona, Koeman receives backing and long-term contract for youth star

Spanish football evening headlines for June 9.

UEFA suspend investigation

European football’s governing body UEFA has suspended disciplinary proceedings into Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Read more: UEFA suspend disciplinary proceedings on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

It had been suggested that there would be a two-year ban from Europe’s premier club competition for each of the three clubs, due to their insistence to back the proposals, alongside a heavy fine.

The statement read: “Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice.”

Koeman receives backing

In more Barcelona news, defender Jordi Alba believes that boss Ronald Koeman deserves to remain in his post for the upcoming season.

Read more: Barcelona star claims “Koeman deserves to stay”

As per El Mundo Deportivo, Alba said: “I like all the (summer) signings. Ronald has done a great job since he arrived. We have been improving throughout the season and Koeman deserves to stay at the club.”

New contract offer for Ilaix

Barcelona are keen to ensure teenage star Ilaix Moriba is central to their future plans by offering him a four year contract extension.

Read more: Barcelona’s long-term contract offer to star

A report in El Mundo Deportivo states that next week the 18-year-old will be presented with a contract offer to cover the next four seasons.

It is claimed that the talented midfielder has attracted interest from England, meaning the Catalan giants are slightly apprehensive to tie him down.