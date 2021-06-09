Spain call up Under-21 line-up to standby list for Euro 2020

Spain have called up an extra 11 players to their parallel bubble for their Euro 2020 squad amid concern more first-team stars could test positive for Covid.

The de facto Under-21 side who defeated Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday have been added to the standby list, which is now at 17 players in total – after Diego Llorente and Sergio Busquets both tested positive in the primary squad.

Alvaro Fernandez, Oscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Alejandro Pozo, Brahim Diaz, Martin Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado have now been added to the list.

That was the line up which defeated Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday evening – the Under-21 side who stepped in for the quarantined national side for the final scheduled friendly ahead of the Euros kicking off.

That line-up of players joined a further six players who were already operating in that bubble as a de facto standby list to be called up for selection.

West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals, Valencia’s Carlos Soler, forward Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United and Celta Vigo star Brais Mendez were the first four players to be drafted in, before they were followed by Villarreal central defender Raul Albiol and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea.