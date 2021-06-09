Sergio Ramos will need to swallow his pride and make a concessionary call should he wish to stay at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is literally on the verge of leaving Real Madrid. The Andalusian alpha-male has been the heartbeat of Los Blancos ever since he joined from Sevilla in the summer of 2005 at the age of 19, but is now a matter of weeks away from seeing his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expire.

Ramos wants to stay at Madrid, but contract negotiations between himself and Florentino Perez has turned into something of a cold war according to Marca. Ramos’ positioning all along was that he’d accept a two-year deal and nothing more, but now it appears he’d accept the one-year extension the club offered him around the turn of the year.

That offer is off the table according to Madrid, but could be resuscitated should Ramos call and agree to it, accepting a 10% salary reduction in line with another elderly teammate of his, Luka Modric. Madrid, now led by Carlo Ancelotti, are strong at centre-back; Eder Militao and new signing David Alaba seem the first-choice pairing, with Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho in reserve.