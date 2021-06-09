Manchester United approach for Atletico Madrid star

It is little surprise that their La Liga title success this season has seen Atletico Madrid players the subject of transfer speculation, with the club reportedly rejecting an offer for one of their stars.

Manchester United are said to be keen on the signing of full-back Kieran Trippier, who played a major role in Atleti’s title success this campaign.

The England international is now preparing for the European Championships with his nation and there are suggestions that United have now made an approach for the player.

It is claimed the Red Devils believe Trippier would provide competition with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the position and would help revolutionise the side’s attacking threat down the right flank.

A report from Football Insider, as highlighted by Caught Offside, claims an opening approach in the region of £10m has been launched for the player – although this has been rejected by Los Rojiblancos.

Trippier spent 13 years on the books of Manchester City during his youth career, but now is the subject of interest from the red half of the city.