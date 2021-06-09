Luis Enrique to speak tomorrow afternoon after tumultuous week for La Roja

La Roja’s preparations for Euro 2020 have been thrown into chaos this past week. Spain open their campaign this coming Monday down at La Cartuja, when they take on Sweden. But with both Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente testing positive for covid-19 and the first-choice squad unable to train together, that’s proving to appear a tricky test.

La Roja beat Lithuania 4-0 last night at Butarque, but the team was made up entirely of U21 players as their senior counterparts were unable to contest it. Luis de la Fuentes, La Rojita’s coach, even took charge of the game despite not being the senior side’s coach. That would be Luis Enrique, who’ll be speaking this Thursday according to Diario AS about the week he and his charges have endured.

It’s expected the Asturian will speak just after noon Spanish time about the aforementioned positives suffered by the squad, how the team have responded to the adversity, and the measures implemented since. He’ll also touch on the imminent vaccination of the team and the creation of a parallel bubble made up of 17 players in case a totally alternative lineup is needed for Monday’s tie.