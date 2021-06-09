La Roja News

La Roja’s Euro 2020 campaign in doubt as Diego Llorente joins Sergio Busquets in testing positive for covid-19

The Spanish Football Federation have announced that Diego Llorente has tested positive for covid-19. The news comes days after Sergio Busquets also tested positive, giving birth to fears about how many players in La Roja’s squad may be infected.

The test was carried out this morning at Las Rozas, the day Spain were supposed to play Lithuania ahead of their first game of Euro 2020. Instead, as the squad was isolating, a team made up of U21 players was fielded, ultimately winning 4-0.

Llorente, a centre-back who plays his club football with Leeds United having joined them from Real Sociedad, will leave the national team’s concentration tonight in a medicalised vehicle, following all established health protocols.

La Roja

La Roja will continue in their preparation for Euro 2020 despite the setback. Luis Enrique will oversee personalised training at Las Rozas, with a parallel bubble also in operation. Spain are supposed to kick off their campaign against Sweden in Seville’s La Cartuja on Monday evening, but everything’s in doubt right now.

Posted by

Tags Diego Llorente La Roja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.