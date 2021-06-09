Gerard Pique to strike important deal with Barcelona

Wednesday’s Barcelona news includes a report that defender Gerard Pique is willing to help the club by restricting his contract to ease their financial concerns.

Diario Sport carry a report from Esport3’s Onze show which states that the defender would accept new terms which would see him paid on the basis of games played rather than a fixed salary.

Last year, the central defender penned a new contract at the Camp Nou through to the summer of 2024 – by which time he will be aged 37.

He is said to have recently met with the club’s president Joan Laporta with his contract the subject of discussion, with both sides open to the process of renegotiation.

The Blaugrana’s delicate financial situation has been well documented and they are keen to restructure their outgoings towards a greater focus on performance-related bonuses rather than guaranteed wages.

Pique has been a first-team regular at the Catalan giants over the last decade and he looks set to see out his professional career at the club.