Barcelona’s long-term contract offer to star

Barcelona news is currently focused on the make-up of the squad in future years with teenage star Ilaix Moriba central to their plans.

The 18-year-old made his Blaugrana senior debut in January’s Copa del Rey victory against Cornella and he has now made 18 senior appearances – netting his first senior goal in the win at Osasuna.

The Guinea-born central midfielder has most commonly played in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides and he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year.

However, he is out of contract at the Camp Nou next summer and the club are now prioritising his long-term contract renewal.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo states that next week he will be presented with a contract offer to cover the next four seasons.

It is claimed that the talented midfielder has attracted interest from England, meaning the Catalan giants are slightly apprehensive to tie him down.