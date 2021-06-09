Barcelona star claims “Koeman deserves to stay”

Recent Barcelona news has been dominated by the club’s decision to retain boss Ronald Koeman for the final year of his contract.

The Dutchman endured a first season of high and lows at the Camp Nou, with the club suffering a dreadful start to the campaign and despite a huge resurgence in form, they tailed off in the closing weeks.

The Blaugrana finished third in La Liga and were eliminated from the Champions League at the Round of the 16 stage, although they did lift the Copa del Rey in the campaign.

President Joan Laporta was unconvinced on whether to keep Koeman for the second year of his contract but after the club afforded themselves time to seek other options, elected to continue with the former Netherlands boss.

Now, the club’s defender Jordi Alba has supported that decision and believes that Koeman deserved to be kept on in the role.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, he said: “I like all the (summer) signings. Ronald has done a great job since he arrived. We have been improving throughout the season and Koeman deserves to stay at the club.

“The arrival of Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia seems very good to me. We already knew Kun in football. And Eric is a humble boy who wants to learn, and it is good that people from our youth system come back. In the national squad we have already seen its quality.”