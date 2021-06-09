Barcelona prioritise seven player exits to ease wage bill

This summer’s Barcelona transfer news has thus far been dominated by arrivals as three players have joined the first-team squad in a short period of time.

Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal and Eric Garcia have all arrived at the Camp Nou while Juan Miranda is the only player whose exit has been confirmed.

A report in Diario Sport now outlines that seven players have been prioritised for exits if the club are to free up enough space on their wage bill to make further additions to their first-team squad.

The report adds that midfielder Carles Alena has been made available for a fee of €8m with Premier League club Wolves in the running for his signature, although Valencia, Granada and Getafe are all interested in a permanent deal.

Striker Martin Braithwaite, midfielder Miralem Pjanic and wing-back Junior Firpo are the other players who are up for sale, the report continues.

Midfielder Matheus Fernandes has yet to receive any offers while the issue of high salaries is also proving prohibitive for moving on either Samuel Umtiti or Philippe Coutinho.