Barcelona confirm key summer dates

Despite all focus being on upcoming European Championships and international football, it will not be too long a break before club football returns.

It is just over a month until Barcelona’s first-team squad returns to training, with players set to return to the pitch on 12 July.

The club’s update on Wednesday also confirmed that prior to the players returning to the training ground, with medical tests for the players set to be carried out across 9 and 10 July.

There are still a number of question marks around which players will be involved in that training with multiple players at the club still having deeply uncertain futures beyond the next few weeks.

Only one player is out of contract on 30 June – star forward Lionel Messi, who is still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal – although there is still a high chance that one will be agreed in the coming weeks.

Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal and Eric Garcia will be the three new arrivals who will be involved in the training sessions for the first time.