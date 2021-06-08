Watch: Antoine Griezmann scores stunning goal to put France ahead against Bulgaria

France faced Bulgaria this evening at the Stade de France in Paris. They’re a strong outfit, having defeated Wales 3-0 last Wednesday, and took a 29th minute lead on the night through Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann; the flamboyant marksman scored a lovely chilena, or bicycle kick, before celebrating with customary style.

Griezmann forms an enviable front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, so talented they keep Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele out of the starting lineup. In midfield, the heartbeat of the team, they boast a partnership of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, while they have talent and depth that perhaps no other can match.

Coming into Euro 2020 off the back of their World Cup-winning trip to Russia in 2018, they’ll be fancying their chances of escaping an admittedly tough group featuring themselves, Portugal, Germany and Hungary.

Benzema, so high-profile in the lead-up to Euro 2020 given his form for Real Madrid and his return to the French national team after a six-year absence, suffered a blow on the night according to Cope, however. He came off injured and in tears, and looks like he’ll face a battle to get fit in time for France’s opening game with Germany on June 15th.