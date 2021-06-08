Spanish football morning headlines: Atletico Madrid want Saul and Bernardo Silva swap, De Jong named as La Liga’s most valuable and Kepa called up by Luis Enrique

Spanish football morning headlines for June 8th

Atletico Madrid plotting Saul Niguez and Bernardo Silva swap

Atletico Madrid could offer Premier League champions Manchester City a dramatic swap deal for Saul Niguez and Bernardo Silva.

Niguez has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after playing a reduced role in their 2020/21 La Liga title charge with Silva also linked with a City exit.

Frenkie De Jong named as La Liga’s most valuable player

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong has been named as the most valuable player in La Liga based on future transfer potential.

Teammate Pedri is just behind him in the list, in 7th place, with a predicted value of €133m.

Kepa Arrizabalaga called up to Spain squad as emergency cover

Spain boss Luis Enrique has called up Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into a ‘parallel bubble’ for their Euro 2020 squad.

Enrique has now called up a total of six extra players to form a separate bubble as cover for possible withdrawals, if new positive cases are found in the coming days.

