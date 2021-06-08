Spanish football evening headlines: La Roja prepare for Lithuania, Pjanic speaks about his future, Sterling linked with Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines for June 8th

La Roja prepare for final friendly ahead of Euro 2020 against Lithuania

La Roja play Lithuania at Butarque this evening in remarkable circumstances. Given the 24-man squad Luis Enrique chose to contest Euro 2020 are unable to play tonight after Sergio Busquets tested positive for covid-19, U21 coach Luis de la Fuente has taken charge and named ten debutants plus Bryan Gil in the starting lineup.

Miralem Pjanic: “I’ll join up with the team in July and we’ll see what happens”

Miralem Pjanic played shockingly few minutes last season having joined in a swap deal with Arthur Melo from Juventus. Teenagers like Pedri and Ilaix Moriba rank quite clearly higher in Ronald Koeman’s pecking order at Barcelona, leading the player to, according to Marca, begin to consider what he’s going to do regarding his future.

Raheem Sterling linked with a move to Barcelona

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Barcelona according to a report carried by Mundo Deportivo. The Manchester City winger, currently preparing for Euro 2020 with England, has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola and is said to be unhappy with his lack of minutes at the Etihad. Barcelona, apparently, are interested in signing him.