Real Betis complete Youssouf Sabaly deal

Real Betis have completed a free transfer move for defender Youssouf Sabaly following his release from Bordeaux.

The Senegalese international opted not to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 club with his current deal expiring at the end of the month.

Manuel Pellegrini has now moved swiftly to secure a deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain man as part of a five year contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The 28-year-old can play in either full back position and will give Pellegrini an option to replace Emerson following his departure to Barcelona.

Pellegrini has already completed a move for Juan Miranda following his loan spell in Andalucia in 2020/21 with Victor Ruiz signing a contract extension.

Algerian international Aissa Mandi is also set for his own extension talks in the coming weeks with his deal expiring at the end of June.

