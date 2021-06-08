Real Betis complete Youssouf Sabaly deal

Real Betis have completed a free transfer move for defender Youssouf Sabaly following his release from Bordeaux.

The Senegalese international opted not to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 club with his current deal expiring at the end of the month.

Youssouf Sabaly quitte le Club. Il s’engage aujourd’hui au @RealBetis.

On remercie le latéral droit pour son implication et son professionnalisme aux Girondins de Bordeaux.

On lui souhaite le meilleur pour la suite de sa carrière.#MerciYoussouf pic.twitter.com/NTet44yXVC — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) June 7, 2021

Manuel Pellegrini has now moved swiftly to secure a deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain man as part of a five year contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

📣 OFICIAL | Youssouf Sabaly, nuevo jugador del #RealBetis 🆒🔥 ¡Bienvenido a tu nueva casa! 👋😃 ➡ https://t.co/wQeRLF3raG pic.twitter.com/bp2PSkMCWk — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) June 7, 2021

The 28-year-old can play in either full back position and will give Pellegrini an option to replace Emerson following his departure to Barcelona.

Pellegrini has already completed a move for Juan Miranda following his loan spell in Andalucia in 2020/21 with Victor Ruiz signing a contract extension.

Algerian international Aissa Mandi is also set for his own extension talks in the coming weeks with his deal expiring at the end of June.

Images via Real Betis CF on Twitter