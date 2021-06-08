Osasuna break their transfer record with Ante Budimir signing

La Liga side Osasuna have smashed their club transfer record to complete a permanent deal for striker Ante Budimir.

The Croatian international joined Jagoba Arrasate’s side at the start of the 2020/21 season on loan from Segunda Division team Real Mallorca.

After playing a key role in their mid table finish last season, with 11 league goals, the club immediately indicated their plans to activate his €8m purchase clause.

However, despite initial delays to the deal, reports from Marca claim they have now reached a full agreement to keep him at the club on a deal until 2025.

Budimir’s contract includes a release clause of €20m which drops to €9m if they are relegated during the course of his time there.

Alongside the arrival of Budimir on a full transfer, the Pamplona-based club have also agreed a contract extension with midfielder Jon Moncayola.

The Spanish U21 international has committed his future to the club with a whopping 10-year contract at the Estadio El Sadar.