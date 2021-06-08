Miralem Pjanic: “The preparation for the new season starts in July and then I’ll join up with the team. We’ll see what happens then.”

Miralem Pjanic played shockingly few minutes last season having joined in a swap deal with Arthur Melo from Juventus. Teenagers like Pedri and Ilaix Moriba rank quite clearly higher in Ronald Koeman’s pecking order at Barcelona, leading the player to, according to Marca, begin to consider what he’s going to do regarding his future.

“Leave Barcelona? That’s difficult to talk about that right now,” Pjanic said. “I’m enjoying the holidays with my family and that’s all I’m thinking about. The preparation for the new season starts in July and then I’ll join up with the team. We’ll see what happens then.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is trying to shake-up the squad and inject fresh blood and impetus into a tired starting XI. Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson have already joined the club, but the ability to secure swift exits for several underperforming big-earners is just as important; Pjanic certainly fits this category.

Organising a move won’t be easy, however, although Pjanic has been linked with a return to Italy and Juventus; the Bosnian has three years to run on his Barcelona contract. A quick transfer doesn’t seem to be on the cards, with the idea being for the 31-year-old to turn up and report for pre-season in July. After that, everything’s in the air.