Frenkie De Jong named as La Liga’s most valuable player

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong has been named as the most valuable player in La Liga based on future transfer potential.

The Dutch international has established himself as a key figure in the La Blaugrana midfield following his 2019 move from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

His eye-catching performances have been flagged up as a key indicator of his possible future value to the Catalans with an estimated figure of €138m.

According to a survey from football transfer experts CIES, as reported via Mundo Deportivo, De Jong’s fee noted his current value and his estimated future price based on performance arc.

Barcelona teammate Pedri is just behind him in the list, in 7th place, with a predicted value of €133m.

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is 12th on the list at €118m behind €127m rated Atletico Madrid winger Joao Felix, in 9th place.

Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior is the fourth La Liga player on the list, in 18th, with a value of €104m.