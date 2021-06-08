Eibar confirm Gaizka Garitano as their new boss

Newly relegated Eibar have confirmed the return of former boss Gaizka Garitano as their new head coach.

Eibar’s seven season stay in La Liga was finally ended in the closing weeks of 2020/21 as Jose Luis Mendilibar‘s side eventually slipped back down into the Segunda Division.

Mendilibar opted to leave the club following their relegation after his rolling contract came to an end last month.

However, the Basque club have moved swiftly to appoint his successor, with Garitano taking charge on an inital two year contract at the Estadio Ipurua, following his own sacking from Athletic Bilbao in January.

Garitano is a familiar face to Eibar fans having led the club from the third tier on to their first ever top-flight promotion in 2014.

He opted to resign following their later overturned relegation in 2015, before poor spells at Real Valladolid and Deportivo la Coruna, followed by spells with the first and second teams at Bilbao.

Images via Eibar CF on Twitter