Didier Deschamps backs Kylian Mbappe to ignore transfer talk ahead of Euro 2020

France boss Didier Deschamps has backed star man Kylian Mbappe not to be distracted by transfer speculation at Euro 2020.

Mbappe is expected to play a key role for Les Bleus this summer as Deschamps aims for a world and European double in the coming weeks.

However, Mbappe’s club situation remains one of the big talking points surrounding the squad ahead of the competition kick off.

Paris Saint-Germain have consistently reaffirmed their position of not selling the 22-year-old despite his contract expiring in less than 12 months and extension talks currently halted.

Real Madrid are still rumoured to be the front runners to sign the former AS Monaco hitman but Deschamps is confident his immediate focus is on France.

“Speculation is part of the game. What is going on outside, Kylian is clear on that, but he knows why he is here with the France team”, as per reports via Goal.com.

“He will have a decision to make, and he will make it when he sees fit. At the moment, he is still under contract with PSG and supposed to be there next year.

“On what can happen, I don’t know. He is totally in control, but he is in peace and serenity with us. He is focused on the France team.”

France get their Euro 2020 campaign underway against arch rivals Germany on June 15 with Mbappe expected to also feature in tonight’s friendly game with Bulgaria.

Deschamps’ side find themselves in the ‘Group of Death’ this summer alongside Germany, defending champions Portugal and Hungary.