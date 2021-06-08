Atletico Madrid open to Saul Niguez swap deal with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva

Atletico Madrid could offer Premier League champions Manchester City a dramatic swap deal for Saul Niguez and Bernardo Silva.

Spanish international Niguez has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano this summer after seeing his role reduced in their 2020/21 La Liga title charge.

Diego Simeone has previously remained firm in his commitment to securing as close to the 26-year-old’s full release clause, rumoured to be in excess of €100m, as possible.

However, with the changes in the market due to Covid-19, Simeone has lowered that asking price and could agree to a swap for the right player.

According to reports from The Times, Simeone will aim to test Pep Guardiola with a player trade for Silva ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Silva is also rumoured to be frustrated at a reduced role at the Etihad Stadium and could be open to a change of scenery if Guardiola looks to remould his midfield in 2021.