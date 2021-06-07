Watch: Antoine Griezmann tells Kylian Mbappe he signed him with Newcastle on Football Manager

France are fancied heading into Euro 2020, that’s without doubt. Their squad is laden with talent, from a dynamic midfield duo compiled of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante to an attacking trident of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

That’s not even including Ousmane Dembele, the big-money star that Barcelona bought to replace Neymar and has been enjoying a mini-renaissance at Camp Nou after a difficult beginning to his career in Catalonia. Griezmann plays with him at Barcelona and the pair are close, while Benzema leads the line at Real Madrid; Los Blancos have long been interested in bringing Mbappe to the Spanish capital, too.

This is gold. Antoine Griezmann, who’s seemingly obsessed with Football Manager, telling Kylian Mbappé he signed him for Newcastle. Mbappé doesn’t seem to enamoured by the idea; “It’s not very warm there.” pic.twitter.com/BMT7RbXpZn — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) June 7, 2021

A light-hearted moment came to light this week, however, in a discussion between Griezmann and Mbappe in a short clip on Twitter. Griezmann, seemingly obsessed with Football Manager, told Mbappe that he signed him for Newcastle for €134m. Mbappe didn’t seem to be too enamoured by the idea; “It’s not very warm there,” he said.