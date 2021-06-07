Spanish football morning headlines: La Roja suffer another earthquake, PSG look for sporting director to satisfy Mbappe, a week of departures on the horizon at Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for June 7th

La Roja suffer their third earthquake in a row at a major tournament

La Roja won Euro 2012 on July 1st, 2012, their third major title in a row after winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. Spain were on top of the world, but nobody could have imagined, note Marca, that after that everything was going to collapse.

Read more here.

Paris Saint-Germain in search of new sporting director to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bring in a new sporting director to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club according to sources in Paris and Diario AS. Leonardo has become a slightly polemic figure following rumours of problems in his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino; Luis Campos is said to be the preferred choice.

Read more here.

A week of departures and reductions on the horizon at Barcelona

Barcelona have been active in the market thus far, bringing in three players and a new sporting director. Joan Laporta’s thoughts this week, according to Mundo Deportivo, will turn to trimming the squad; organising sales and salary reductions.

Read more here.