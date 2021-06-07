Spanish football evening headlines: Spain squad to receive Covid-19 vaccines, Juventus want Depay and Arsenal plot Bellerin and Trippier swap deal

Spanish football evening headlines for June 7th

Spain squad to be vaccinated ahead of Euro 2020

Spain‘s Euro 2020 squad will receive emergency Covid-19 vaccinations before the tournament kicks off later this week.

Luis Enrique’s plans have been hit by the news of Sergio Busquets testing positive for the virus within their training camp last night and the Barcelona star will now enter into self isolation.

Juventus to rival Barcelona for Memphis Depay signing

Serie A giants Juventus could enter the race to rival Barcelona for Dutch international star Memphis Depay.

Depay has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou following his exit from Lyon but the Turin side could swoop for him if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

Arsenal plot swap with Hector Bellerin and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier

Premier League side Arsenal are rumoured to be planning a player swap offer for Hector Bellerin and Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier.

Bellerin has indicated his lack of interest in signing a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium with his current deal expiring in 2023 and could be open to a return to Spain.

