Spanish FA confirm zero positives from latest round of Covid-19 tests

The Spanish FA (RFEF) have confirmed no new positive tests from the Spain Euro 2020 squad following today’s round of emergency tests.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Todos los jugadores, cuerpo técnico y delegación al completo de la Selección dan negativo en las pruebas PCR realizadas este lunes. Los servicios médicos de la RFEF continuarán realizando test preventivos a todos los futbolistas. ℹ️ https://t.co/orS9RWfyvL pic.twitter.com/1fLwrVFaRO — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 7, 2021

La Roja’s preparations for the European Championships have been disrupted in the last 24 hours following the news of Sergio Busquets testing positive for the virus.

The La Roja skipper has now left the squad and will enter into a period of self isolation with the players taking extra precautions.

Luis Enrique and his players will miss tomorrow night’s friendly tie with Lithuania and U21 boss Luis de la Fuente will take charge with his own squad of underage players following their own tests.

The RFEF will continue to test players, coaching staff and the squad delegation in the coming days amid concerns a number of players will miss the tournament if new positives are found.

Busquets is almost certain to miss at least the first group game and Enrique will make a decision on whether to retain him before the June 10 deadline.